Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $44,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAWN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,464,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,012,783.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,464,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,012,783.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 148,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,900,551.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,109,907.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,164 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,340. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAWN opened at $21.41 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

