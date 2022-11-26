Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 68,478 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,833 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 68,478 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Performance Food Group worth $46,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $243,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.