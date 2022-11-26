Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $45,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at $26,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 602,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,499,000 after acquiring an additional 530,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 219.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 719,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $28.10 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

