Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $39,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

