Franklin Resources Inc. Has $40.30 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.39% of Lamb Weston worth $40,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

