Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.17% of Cummins worth $45,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cummins by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

