PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

