Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $142.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.55. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

