Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 84.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

