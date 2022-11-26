Berenberg Bank Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $375.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $365.25 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 482.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

