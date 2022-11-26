Insider Selling: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Sells $3,009,760.00 in Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $191.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average is $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

