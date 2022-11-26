Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.48 $76.87 million $4.31 11.53 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 2.93 $253.94 million $3.21 18.55

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 1 2 1 1 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $62.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 30.94% 15.15% 1.25% Texas Capital Bancshares 16.45% 6.56% 0.56%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

