Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) versus Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Financial Analysis

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Glucose Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascend Wellness and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 4 0 3.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.88%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Glucose Health.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Glucose Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.04 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -4.36 Glucose Health $290,000.00 44.81 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Glucose Health beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Glucose Health

(Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.