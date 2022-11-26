Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Head to Head Survey

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 63.98% 11.94% 7.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.50 $4.42 million $0.45 12.51

This table compares Aedifica and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aedifica and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 0 1 2 0 2.67 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aedifica presently has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.01%. Given Aedifica’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aedifica is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Aedifica on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica

(Get Rating)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.