Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE:PINS opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.05 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
