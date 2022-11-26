Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.