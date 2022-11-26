Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $194.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.13.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.91. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

