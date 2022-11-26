Truist Financial Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BBY opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy



Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

