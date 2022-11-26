BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 40,960 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00.

BLK opened at $737.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $934.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $632.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

