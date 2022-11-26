Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells $6,580,311.60 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 217,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $6,580,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $3,712,859.64.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.43. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

