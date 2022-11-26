Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,279,703.00 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Herc by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $658,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $18,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

