Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 169,478 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.51 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.95.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

