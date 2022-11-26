Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 169,478 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.51 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.95.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

