MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) CEO Sells $4,259,000.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

