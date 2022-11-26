PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 58,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $7,183,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,598,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,028,045.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $124.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.98.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PTC

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

