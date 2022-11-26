Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Patrick G. Ryan Purchases 285,058 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 285,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $11,054,549.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares in the company, valued at $248,800,147.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $39.33 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

