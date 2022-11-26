Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Patrick G. Ryan Purchases 285,058 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 285,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $11,054,549.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares in the company, valued at $248,800,147.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $39.33 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
