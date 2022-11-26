Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman Sells 75,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APH opened at $80.34 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 135.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

