Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $6,430,209.12 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $6,430,209.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,887,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,821,232.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.99. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Privia Health Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

