O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells $3,912,727.95 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $855.97 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $858.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $769.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,901,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

