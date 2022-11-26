O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells $3,912,727.95 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ORLY stock opened at $855.97 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $858.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $769.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.16.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,901,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Featured Articles
