Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $20,046,499.98 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

