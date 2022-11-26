Insider Selling: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Major Shareholder Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Stock

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ORIX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IX opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

About ORIX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ORIX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.