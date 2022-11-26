Insider Selling: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Major Shareholder Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Stock

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ORIX Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of IX opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.