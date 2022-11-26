Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 972.50

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 972.50 ($11.50).

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.47) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.41) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.06) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.64) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of BA opened at GBX 806.80 ($9.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The company has a market capitalization of £24.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 789.75.

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.86), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,518,457.89). Insiders have acquired 57 shares of company stock worth $44,260 over the last ninety days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

