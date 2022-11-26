Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,590.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,590 ($30.63) and last traded at GBX 2,565 ($30.33), with a volume of 5266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,545 ($30.09).

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,186.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 399.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Georgia Group

In other news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 52,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($23.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,042,538.47 ($1,232,752.12).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

