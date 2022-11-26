Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 22.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 525,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 63,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$33.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

