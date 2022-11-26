Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Price Performance

Shares of OPSSF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Opsens has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

