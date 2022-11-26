Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.56

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.56 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94.66 ($1.12), with a volume of 17994709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.88 ($1.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.49).

Centrica Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centrica Company Profile

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,798 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £1,930.62 ($2,282.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,664 shares of company stock valued at $416,930.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

