Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.56

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.56 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94.66 ($1.12), with a volume of 17994709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.88 ($1.12).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.49).
Centrica Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.