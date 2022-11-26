BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 25%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,231,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 629% from the average daily volume of 168,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

BTU Metals Trading Up 66.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

