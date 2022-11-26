Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.50

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156.50 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.69), with a volume of 129280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.62).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £684.92 million and a P/E ratio of 946.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.30.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

