Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.58

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.58 and last traded at 1.60, with a volume of 4639300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.82.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 251,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

