Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.58

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.58 and last traded at 1.60, with a volume of 4639300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.67.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
