First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.62.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

