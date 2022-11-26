Raymond James Cuts Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target to C$0.60

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of EGTYF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

