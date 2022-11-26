Morgan Stanley Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $76.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.04.

JACK opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

