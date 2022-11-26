MKM Partners Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.94.

CRWD stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

