HSBC Raises Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Price Target to $29.00

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

