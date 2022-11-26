HSBC Raises Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Price Target to $29.00

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Samsonite International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.42.
About Samsonite International
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.