UBS Group Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $175.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

