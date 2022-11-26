UBS Group Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $175.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.88.
Baidu Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
