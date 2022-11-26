SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SOFI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 136.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.