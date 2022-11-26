Truist Financial Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $214.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

