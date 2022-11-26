Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEINY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($102.04) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $59.35.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

