Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $23,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 1,577,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Price Performance
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.