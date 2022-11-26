Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $23,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 1,577,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

