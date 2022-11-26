Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,073. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,607,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 140.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRTX opened at $230.95 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

