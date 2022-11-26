Analyzing Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Rating) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Santa Fe Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.00 -$2.97 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $38.14 million 9.08 $21.00 million $2.09 8.14

Analyst Recommendations

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Santa Fe Financial and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 53.98% 14.11% 9.88%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Santa Fe Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Financial

(Get Rating)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.