Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$54.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.36.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at C$157,351.70.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE TOY opened at C$34.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.51. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.